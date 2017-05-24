Memorial Cup trophy visits Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

The 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup will be decided at the WFCU Centre in Windsor but the trophy itself is visiting several areas of Windsor-Essex County while it is in the area.

Amherstburg was the Memorial Cup trophy’s stop last Sunday afternoon, as it came to the Libro Centre. The colour guard from Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 escorted the trophy into the main ice pad with the fans in attendance lining up to have their photograph taken with the cup.

“The Memorial Cup’s history is iconic to Canadian values,” said Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.

DiCarlo pointed out the trophy was originally dedicated in memory of Canadians killed in World War I, but was rededicated in 2010 to all soldiers who were killed in action. Legion Br. 157 president Dave Lauzon said they were pleased to have the opportunity to bring the trophy into the building and echoed DiCarlo’s statements about the history of the trophy.

Lauzon added it is the Legion’s honour to pay tribute to those who paid the supreme sacrifice.

“Further, we honour Canadian soldiers of today who partake in all conflicts globally,” he said.

The Memorial Cup trophy was originally donated by the Ontario Hockey Association in 1919 to honour the champions of junior hockey. It is considered by some the toughest trophy to win in sports.

Brandi Sieber brought her family and said they had been at the Libro Centre since noon. The kids said the best part was getting their picture with the trophy. Another fan, Josh Fex, said he is hoping to win the Memorial Cup and noted goalie and Amherstburg native Michael DiPietro is his idol.

DiCarlo added the town was proud to host the Memorial Cup trophy.

“I think people learned about the history of it, which was very important,” he added.

The 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup runs through Sunday when the championship game will be played in Windsor at 7 p.m. The Spitfires’ last round-robin game is May 24 against the OHL champion Erie Otters.

To see a photo album of the Memorial Cup’s visit to Amherstburg, click here.