Memorial Cup coming to the Libro Centre May 21

The Memorial Cup is coming to Amherstburg.

The trophy itself, which is closing in on 100 years old, will be on display at the Libro Centre May 21 from 1-3 p.m.

As part of the nine day tournament, the host Windsor Spitfires and the City of Windsor have announced a community tour that will see the Memorial Cup travel across the region so that residents can experience junior hockey’s most coveted prize up close.

The Memorial Cup will arrive in front of the Libro Credit Union Centre and will be escorted into the arena by the Legion Branch Colour Guard at 1 p.m., where residents can enjoy the opportunity of getting their picture taken with this piece of Canadian sport history.

Festivities will start at 12 noon, before the Memorial Cup arrives, with free Turf Tots for toddlers and children under four years of age, face-painting, and FREE popcorn for everyone.

Kids and kids at heart will be able to get their favorite Admirals’ autograph prior to a charity game between the Amherstburg Admirals and the Amherstburg Police Service taking place on the Movati Athletic Rink at 2 p.m. The Ice Bullets Sledge Hockey Team will also be on hand to teach everyone how to shoot a puck while sitting in a sledge.

“We are so excited and honoured to be a part of this event,” says Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. “The 2017 season marks the 99th anniversary of the Memorial Cup, one of the most prestigious and coveted trophies in North American sport.”

The Memorial Cup, has a rich tradition that has shaped the way junior hockey is played in North America. The trophy was originally known as the OHA Memorial Cup and was donated by the Ontario Hockey Association in March, 1919, in remembrance of the many soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice for Canada in The First World War.

In 2010, the Memorial Cup was rededicated to the memory of all fallen Canadian military personnel.