Meloche Road/Simcoe St. intersection to be closed for four weeks

By RTT Staff

Due to ongoing work on the Meloche Road project, the intersection of Meloche Road and Simcoe St. (County Road 18) will be closed for the next four weeks.

The closure comes into effect Monday (July 31) and will help facilitate storm sewer installation and road reconstruction.

The town of Amherstburg states that intersection is expected to be closed for four weeks and that detour routes will be posted.

Residents and visitors will still be able to access the Libro Centre via the temporary entrance off of Simcoe St. but they will be required to approach from the east, the town adds.

Work on the Meloche Road reconstruction project will be ongoing through the fall and is expected to be complete by November.

The town is reminding motorists that traffic disruptions may occur due to the construction and some delays may be experienced. Drivers are asked to slow down and obey all traffic signage.