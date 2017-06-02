Meloche Road reconstruction to begin June 5

The reconstruction of Meloche Road from Alma St. to Lowes Side Road gets underway Monday.

The $4 million project project – with nearly $2 million covered by an Ontario grant – includes bike lanes, a storm sewer and a multi-use trail in addition to a new road surface for drivers.

The town is reminding residents that during construction, traffic disruptions may occur and some delays may be experienced. Drivers are asked to please slow down, obey all traffic signage, and watch for flag persons in the construction zone.

The town is also requesting that residents take an alternate route while the Meloche Road reconstruction project is ongoing, if possible.

The town has constructed a temporary entrance to the Libro Centre off of Simcoe St., just east of the Meloche Road intersection, for use when the road is shut down.

Work on the Meloche Road reconstruction project will be ongoing through to November 2017.