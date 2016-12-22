Meloche Road open house held to explain details of project

By Ron Giofu

Details of the proposed Meloche Road project were unveiled to the public last Tuesday night.

An open house was held at the Libro Centre with town staff and consultants on hand to explain the project to residents. Todd Hewitt, the town’s manager of engineering and operations, said the project didn’t require an open house but the town wanted to put one on anyway to gather public input.

“We didn’t have to have one but we decided as a town it was important to have one,” he said.

Comments from the public will be integrated into the plan, Hewitt added.

Plans for the section of Meloche Road from Lowes Side Road to the main Libro Centre entrance at Bruno Casanova Dr. call for 1.5-meter bike lanes on both sides of the reconstructed road with a three-metre wide multi-use trail immediately adjacent to the road on the east side.

From Bruno Casanova Dr. to Simcoe St., plans are similar except the three-metre wide multi-use trail would be inside the Libro Centre’s property, a slight distance from Meloche Road.

From Simcoe St. to Alma St., plans call for the same components except the three-metre multi-use trail would shift to the east side of the road to link into the housing developments on that side, including the planned Meadow View subdivision to go in at the corner of Meloche and Simcoe streets. A boardwalk over the Big Creek drain near Alma St. is also currently proposed.

Hewitt said total reconstruction of the stretch of Meloche Road between Alma St. and Simcoe St. is not necessary as geo-technical studies show there is a good base underneath the roadway. If the project gets final approval from town council, that stretch will see the bike lanes and trail added with paving done to the roadway and bike lanes consistent with one another.

“We don’t want to spend any money we don’t need to,” said Hewitt. “We’re not going to rip up good infrastructure.”

The total project cost is over $4.3 million with the town’s share being over $2.1 million. The proposed funding model for the latter is for the town to use its $500,000 2017 gas tax allocation, $1.3 million from development charges and attribute $324,800 for a tax rate supported debenture. The town also received a $2 million OCIF grant to help with costs.

As construction projects go, Hewitt believes this one to be less complex as there is minimal amount of sewer work to be done. A storm sewer will be installed along the stretch in front of the Libro Centre but that is all, he said.

Information from the open houses will be brought to town council as part of the final approval process. The town hopes to tender the project in the spring though Hewitt said they are awaiting word from the Ministry of Natural Resources about a report filed regarding the possibility of endangered species. The town is awaiting a reply to see if there are any concerns.

“That is the only hiccup right now that could slow us down,” said Hewitt.

Completion of the road would mean another connection in the town’s active transportation route, with Simcoe St., a portion of Alma St., Thomas Road and Concession 2 North having bike lanes, Hewitt noted. The Cypher Systems Greenway is also connected with the Thomas Road bike lanes.

Should the project get all necessary approvals, construction would start in late spring or early summer in 2017 and be completed in late summer 2017. The town also hopes to add LED street lights for the entire stretch of roadway. During construction, the town has added to a temporary entrance to the Libro Centre off of Simcoe St. by widening and paving it.