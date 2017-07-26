McGregor Music Festival raises $39,000 for Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation

By Ron Giofu

It was a big year for the McGregor Music Festival and that was proven with the cheque the committee presented to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

A cheque for $39,000 was presented to the foundation last Tuesday night at the home of Susan LeClair, chair of the McGregor Music Festival organizing committee. The June 11 festival was the 28th annual and was held at Co-An Park with nine bands, a car show, a pig auction and raffles.

“We had 700 people attend and they brought their wallets,” said LeClair. “We’re $3,000 over last year.”

Proceeds will benefit men’s health programs and the patient assistance fund, with LeClair noting they assisted women’s health programs last year.

The festival began through the McGregor Knights of Columbus, as a sister of a member became stricken with cancer and they wanted to do something to help.

“They are still part of it,” pointed out Richard Meloche, a member of the committee’s board of directors.

LeClair said the pig alone sold for more than $600 and they had strong corporate sponsorship this year.

“All of the people are doing this for free,” added Meloche. “We don’t pay for any of the music. It’s awesome that everyone comes together the way they do. It’s such a great cause. Who hasn’t been affected by cancer?”

Meloche credited LeClair for her leadership, but LeClair put credit back on to the committee.

“Everyone knows they’ve got a job and they do that job,” said LeClair. “It’s a well-oiled machine.”

While some work has started now, the committee won’t start meeting in earnest again until next March.

Houida Kassem, executive director with the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, said the $39,000 raised through the McGregor Music Festival is “fantastic” and credited LeClair and her team of volunteers for their work.

“Every dollar makes a difference to the people in our community,” said Kassem.

Kassem said the money will make difference to the people living with cancer and said the $39,000 will help ensure the treatment at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre is state of the art.