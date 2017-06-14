McGregor Music Festival celebrates 28th annual event

By Jolene Perron

The drummers held the beat, the guitarists strummed their harmonies and the singers carried on the tunes at the 28th annual McGregor Music Festival.

“The event is an all day event held at Co-An Park every year,” said Susan LeClair, chairperson of the McGregor Music Festival for Cancer. “All the money raised goes to the Cancer Centre Foundation and it stays here in Windsor to buy stuff the foundation requires. This year we’re doing the men’s program and the patient’s assistance fund.”

The patient assistance fund was established in 2009 to meet the needs of financially distressed patients who are in the cancer program. It’s confidentially administered by the social work staff in the cancer program’s supportive care department, who counsel and screen the patients.

Last year, the event raised over $36,000, and the goal this year is to surpass that number.

To help bring in new faces and breathe fresh life into the event, a car show was added to the day. LeClair said the response was fantastic, with 65 gorgeous antique cars out at the event Sunday.

LeClair would like to thank all of the businesses for all of the donations, the numerous entertainers for keeping the crowd dancing all night long, and the committee for all of the hard work they do to put the event on year after year.