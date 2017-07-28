McGregor Mug Run and International Beer Festival returns Sept. 23

Runners and beer lovers will hit the streets and raise a mug for the sixth annual McGregor Mug Run & International Beer Festival this September.

The event returns Saturday, September 23 at Co-An Park in McGregor.

Event director Ryan Raymond said craft beer fanatics will get the chance to taste some of the best craft offerings Ontario has to offer. The brewery line up to date includes local favourites BREW, Frank Brewing Co., Walkerville, as well as Muskoka Brewery, Flying Monkeys, Bayside Brewing Co. and Dusty Boots Hard Root Beer. There will also be event newcomers such as Red Line Brewhouse and Beau’s All Natural Brewing Co.

An offering of international favourites will also be made available.

More breweries to be announced throughout the summer months, he stated via a press release.

Two stages of entertainment will house local and independent musicians including Kelsi Mayne, Years or Ernest and CCMA award winning musician Eric Ethridge, while guests can grab some local food, play oversized beer pong, or lounge outside in Muskoka chairs. To enter the beer fest, people must be 19-years-old or older and Raymond said “this will be strictly enforced.”

The race portion of the event will include both a 5km and a 10km run/walk with a start time of 4 p.m. sharp. People do not have to participate in the race to attend the beer fest or vice-versa.

The organizing committee has decided that it is important to keep the “back yard party vibes” of the event and therefore have decided that a maximum of 1,000 tickets to the beer fest will be made available and no more than 500 for the race portion of the event.

Tickets are available now with the option to either run, attend the beer festival, or do both.

Organizers state that “as always, the McGregor Mug Run & International Beer Festival is committed to contributing back to the community and has once again partnered with Epilepsy Southwestern Ontario.”

A charity dinner will also be held Sept. 16 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in McGregor. The dinner is sponsored in part by Frank Brewing co. and will include live entertainment.

Strickland’s Auto has partnered with the event again this year to offer door-to-door shuttles free of charge, Raymond pointed out. Donations to the charity are always welcome. Shuttles are available in Essex, Harrow, Amherstburg and Windsor.

To learn more about the McGregor Mug Run & International Beer Festival including registration, full schedule, directions, and more, visit www.McGregorMugRun.com. People can also follow the McGregor Mug Run & International Beer Festival on Twitter at @McGregorBeerFst, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/McGregorMugRun and on Instagram @mcgregor_beer_fest.

For sponsorship opportunities please contact Lori Ostrow at Lori@McGregorMugRun.com.