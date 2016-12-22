Local TD Bank adopts two families through Mission, one still in need

By Jonathan Martin

The Amherstburg branch of TD Canada Trust is in the giving spirit this holiday season.

Four TD employees headed to the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission last Tuesday morning with a car full of canned goods, gifts and a $400 cheque.

According to Janet Willoughby, branch manager at Amherstburg’s TD bank, the local Canada Trust is no stranger to giving back during the holiday season.

“We’ve been doing this for as long as I’ve been here,” said Willoughby. “And I’ve been here since 2009.”

This year, the bank has also “adopted” two families, meaning Willoughby and her staff provided the contents of two families’ Christmas lists.

“We wanted to do it last year too,” Willoughby said. “Unfortunately, we were a little bit too late and all the families had already been adopted.”

Mission president Tim McAllister said families being adopted too quickly is a good problem to have.

“It’s a joyous occasion when the community steps up and helps out their neigbours,” he said. “We still have one family left (to adopt) this year, but I know the community will come together and help them out.”

McAllister has been president of the Mission for around 16 years and said the community has never let the Food and Fellowship Mission down. He emphasized that a big part of what makes the Mission work as a community charity is just that – its sense of community.

“Just as important as the food is the fellowship,” he said. “I’ve seen it work its magic before, so I’m confident that the community will look after this family.”

The family who has yet to be adopted has one little boy, age nine, whose favourite colour is green.

His wishlist includes pajamas (size 14-16), a jogging suit (size 14-16), boys’ underwear (large), Legos, a dart board, a PlayStation 3 controller and anything having to do with Pokemon.

Anybody wishing to help out can find more information on www.aburgmission.ca