Local schools hold test drive events in conjunction with local dealerships

By Ron Giofu

Local schools stand to benefit after test drive events run in conjunction with Amherstburg car dealerships.

General Amherst High School was the latest to have a test drive event, holding a Buick Drive for your Students event May 13 at Amherstburg GM. Greg Scott, the fitness and leadership teacher, explained that it was the third such event run in conjunction with Amherstburg GM and that this one was put on by 15 of the students in that class.

“They are implementing the skills they learned on how to run an event,” said Scott.

Those who filled out a form and took a test drive got to donate to the club or team of their choice. The goal was $10,000.

“It’s been going pretty well,” he said. “People have been coming in and taking test drives.”

Students were out trying to raise awareness, and money, at local businesses including No Frills, Movati, Canadian Tire and Sobeys with people at those businesses encouraged to come out and take a test drive.

Scott said the other 15 students in the fitness and leadership class helped sign people out for the Run for Rocky, the result of that being that General Amherst won for having the most participation of any school. Their prize will be a June 2 pizza celebration.

“Kids in the class are getting a lot of practical experience running events and experience troubleshooting at something like this,” said Scott.

Students Alexis DeCarlo and Rachel Shiells said there was a lot of work done to prepare for last Saturday’s event. They promoted it through the school and by passing out flyers around the community. They also used social media to make people aware of it.

Amherstburg Public School was hoping to raise $6,000 at a Drive One for UR School test drive fundraiser two days earlier. That was run in partnership with Joe Meloche Ford.

“This is for the entire school,” said organizer and JK/SK teacher Aubrey Charlton. “Joe Meloche Ford assisted us.”

Charlton said they sent forms home with every student and hoped they would be returned. She explained that different programs and departments around Amherstburg Public School could benefit. That would include new gym equipment, technology and other supplies.

“We’re not asking for money from families. We’re just asking them to fill out forms,” said Charlton.

Charlton added that Ford of Canada has donated $4 million to Canadian schools.