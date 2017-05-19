Local school hears back from Queen Elizabeth II’s office

By Ron Giofu

A local school that is writing to world leaders heard back from the first one it sent a letter to.

Students from St. Peter’s ACHS College School wrote Queen Elizabeth II and were thrilled to get a letter back from her Buckingham Palace office. Headmaster Peter Thyrring said they want to start writing top figures in the world and started with the Queen based on her being the constitutional monarch to Canada as well as the fact she just turned 91-years-old.

“When we wrote to Queen Elizabeth II, it was extraordinary because I don’t know anyone else that was doing it,” said student J.T. Langlois. “We’re still in the Commonwealth and she’s Queen of that.”

“It’s very cool to write to the Monarch,” said Deven Bastien. “It’s like writing to Donald Trump if they think he’s important.”

“Her writing back to us was very important,” added Timothy Langlois. “Once she’s gone, she’s gone. She’s of major importance. To get a letter back from her office was amazing.”

Kaden Campbell stated that Queen Elizabeth II has an extensive background including her training as a driver and mechanic during World War II.

“The amazing thing is not just anyone can say they got a letter from Queen Elizabeth II and show it,” said Campbell. “We can.”

Queen Elizabeth II is currently the longest-reigning Monarch in the world.