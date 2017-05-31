Local high school students invent, make their own pizzas

By Ron Giofu

Students from General Amherst High School’s food and culture class got some practical experience.

The Grade 11 students got a chance to demonstrate what they have been learning during a trip to Naples Pizza. Teacher Eric Campbell said they have been designing pizzas with “a cultural theme” including with American, Italian, Mexican and seafood themes among others.

“We’re trying to experiment with new flavours,” explained Campbell. “(Naples Amherstburg owner) Fil (Braga) has been great. He’s a really good community partner.”

Naples also hires several General Amherst students, he added.

Campbell said he started the partnership last semester and continued it during the current semester, though said he hopes to do it every semester from now on.

“(The students) end up with a broader understanding of food from around the world and where food comes from,” he stated. “It’s a good life skill.”

Campbell also said that students are not only learning about flavours and cultures, but they are getting first-hand restaurant experience as well.

“Most of them don’t have restaurant experience,” said Campbell. “They are getting to see how a restaurant runs.”

Campbell added that it was nice to see how creative the students were getting during the trip to Naples. He hopes to stoke that creativity through even more community partnerships.

“I’m hoping to find more community partners,” he said.

Jordan Pillon, one of the students in the class, enjoyed the trip.

“It’s fun. I liked it,” he said. “I learned how to make a pizza. It was a good experience.”

Holleigh Lawrence also had a good time during the trip to Naples.

“It was fun making pizza. My favourite food is pizza. I could eat pizza the rest of my life,” said Lawrence.

Braga said he was proud to partner with General Amherst.

“It’s good to see the kids getting interested in cooking,” said Braga.

The partnership came about through his friendship with Campbell, with Braga adding that he went to the school to judge a cooking contest at Campbell’s request and the partnership grew from there.

“It gets the kids involved and lets them be creative. It’s fun to do,” he added.