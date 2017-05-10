Local eight-year-old starts his own business, raises money for humane society

By Ron Giofu

A young boy’s desire to raise a couple of extra bucks for himself and his love for animals has resulted in him starting his own business to aid both objectives.

Eight-year-old Jack Laliberte has started “Captain Spaghetti Beard Inc.” with Laliberte working with his parents to help create T-shirts, keychains and all natural homemade dog treats. He created the character “Captain Spaghetti Beard” one day while drawing and the idea grew from there, with Jack pointing out the idea is to give 50 per cent of his proceeds to the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society.

“It popped into my head to make a pirate made of spaghetti,” he said. “It just came in there.”

His mom Julie said Jack was drawing one day and starting talking about starting his own business and they started to make T-shirts. They screen print Jack’s drawings onto T-shirts after learning how on YouTube.

“I wanted to make a T-shirt and have my own T-shirt company,” Jack stated.

The Grade 3 student at Amherstburg Public School soon started making keychains and now helps to make dog treats. The latter helps him learn about how to use the oven safely, Julie stated. He now has his own Facebook page and his own shop on the online store Etsy where he sells his products. Family and friends have been his main customers so far, but he is looking to grow.

Julie explained that they talk while she takes Jack to piano lessons and that is when they develop ideas. She said that her and her husband are trying to raise their children in a way where they can learn life lessons.

“We’re trying to give him stepping stones along the way to teach him thoughtfulness and selflessness,” she said.

They have worked with Andrew Banar and his Group Hug Apparel business and tried to learn tips from Andrew and his family.

“We hope we can donate $100 at least (to the humane society),” said Jack, adding he’s up to $45 so far.

Julie added that Jack keeps track of sales in his log book and that helps him with his math skills as well.

Captain Spaghetti Beard Inc. was an idea that started in earnest around March Break and Jack not only hopes it will grow on its own, but there are plans for him to help make it grow himself. The family plans to make a garden at their home where they can grow some of the ingredients for the dog treats.

“We want feedback from the public,” Jack added. “We just want public feedback to see how they like it.”

The dog treats, he added, are tested on their own dogs before they sell them to the public.

“If they don’t spit it out, the cookies are good,” said Jack.

For more information, search “Captain Spaghetti Beard Inc.” on Facebook or search “CptSpaghettiBeardInc.” on www.etsy.com.