Local comedian giving back to community with laughs and fundraising dollars

By Jolene Perron

Since 1979, Leo Dufour has been doing professional comedy. His first performances were in front of his high school peers at General Amherst, and according to Dufour the evening was a “smashing success” and it fueled his desire to pursue a career making people laugh.

For a year, he and his wife Diane tried material out and whatever bars and nightclubs they could, and finally began Dufour’s professional career at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Detroit.

Eventually, Dufour opened up his own nightclub in Windsor called “The Komedy Korner,” and it was open for 10 years. When it closed, Dufour continued to book shows at area bars, and opened up “Komedy Korner” in Windsor again, at 1269 Ottawa St.

According to his bio on his website, “His lovable delivery and his man-child qualities make Leo a perennial favourite among young and old alike.”

They duo make an incredible team, with Dufour pursuing his dream of entertainment, and Diane assisting him with his day-to-day operations, booking shows, as well as talking with charity groups to assist in fundraising.

“We have been offering comedy shows as a fundraiser to help organizations raise money for their charity, group or team,” explained Diane. “It’s a fun way to raise money for groups and it’s good for the local community.”

Diane explained the different packages offered to the groups can help them earn anywhere from $750-$1,500.

For more information if you know someone who would like to do a fundraiser, contact Leo’s Komedy Korner through e-mail at didufour@hotmail.com, or call 519-736-8269 ask for Diane. You can also their webpage at www.komedykorner.com.