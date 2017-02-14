Local church organizing Black History Month event

By Ron Giofu

A local church is organizing a Black History Month event and is involving three other local churches in the process.

First Baptist Church is organizing the event with the support of St. John the Baptist Church, Amherstburg Community Church and St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. It is scheduled for Feb. 24 with an open house at First Baptist Church followed by presentations at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.

“We’ve had this idea for years,” said Abiola Afolabi, director of outreach for First Baptist Church. “It’s not only Black history, it’s Canadian history.”

Afolabi said the story of the Underground Railroad not only involves African Canadian people, but white people as well as they not only helped African Canadian come to Canada but helped them integrate into society as well.

“The presentations will focus on that,” said Afolabi.

Afolabi added that Irene Moore Davis will be conducting the presentations with the topic being “Working Together to Make a Difference: African Canadians and Allies throughout History.”

“We hope it’s going to be stimulating,” said Afolabi.

The use of multiple churches in the Black History Month event is “a display of unity,” Afolabi explained.

“What better community to do it in?” she asked. “It’s the most peaceful community in Canada.”

Afolabi, whose husband Olaniyi is the pastor at First Baptist Church, said people should love, enjoy and embrace being together, even if they are of different cultures and races.

“We have to get to the point where we are happy being different,” said Afolabi.

The open house runs from 4-5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 232 George St. The presentations run from 5:30-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, located at 129 Simcoe St. (at Bathurst St.). A Nigerian dinner will follow, catered by Eden’s Garden.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for children under 10. Afolabi said they are available at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, St. John the Baptist Church, the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission and First Baptist Church, with the latter being open Thursday evenings and before and after Sunday services.

For more information, please call 519-736-4646 or 519-988-6725.