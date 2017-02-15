Local children help AMA Sportsmen’s Club build wood duck boxes

By Ron Giofu

Hammers, cordless drills and saws were busy Saturday morning at the AMA Sportsmen’s Association.

The club held its annual wood duck box building day with roughly 35 local children as well as parents and grandparents stopping by to help build wood duck boxes. Brian Beattie, the club member who helped organize Saturday morning’s event, said they were building 40 wood duck boxes.

A group of grandfathers cut most of the wood Thursday morning leaving only assembly for the children and their parents, grandparents and helpers, though a few adults did use a saw to help trim a bit of the wood in situations where it was needed.

“We’ve got a really good turnout today,” said Beattie.

Beattie said such activities are key in order to help rebuild the population of wood ducks in the area.

“It’s very important,” he said, noting numbers are dwindling for wood ducks due to a lack of nesting places.

While the Canadian Wildlife Federation is making donations provincially to aid in the re-population, the local efforts are all paid for through the AMA Sportsmen’s Association’s youth fund. Wood duck boxes that were made Saturday were either taken home by the youths or will be put up by the club, with several to be installed in the Lake Erie Country Club area. Beattie said they are usually put up in areas abutting waterways or ponds.

The boxes can also be used by screech owls, Beattie pointed out.

Waterbee Pools donated 70 pieces of wood, enough for 16 of the boxes, said Beattie with Wigle Home Hardware “giving us a good price” on the rest of the wood. Wigle Home Hardware delivered the wood early Thursday morning which allowed the club members to start working on it.

Beattie added there could be another event later in the year where they build boxes for bluebirds. Those boxes would be similar to wood duck boxes, only the boxes are smaller and can be used in subdivisions.

The AMA Sportsmen’s Club could have its wood duck box program publicized further, as Delta Water Fowl and Ontario Out of Doors magazines plan on publishing their own articles, Beattie said.