Local author holds book signing at Pet Valu

By Jolene Perron

Local author Sharon Ledwith brought her animal-centric book to Amherstburg’s Pet Valu July 29 to gain some exposure.

Ledwith also donated 25 per cent of her book sales to S.N.A.P., who was also holding a bake sale during that same day. Ledwith was able to donate $30 to them after selling eight books. The book is entitled “Lost & Found: Mysterious Tales from Fairy Falls.”

“I feel very blessed to live in such a supportive community like Amherstburg,” said Ledwith. “I met a few young readers who were so excited when their parents bought Lost and Found for them. That’s the payoff for an author. Hitting an emotional cord with a reader! It’s the gravy of this profession and the best feeling ever.”

Ledwith is looking at other ways to get her book out in the eyes of the public, and may be bringing it to Woof-A-Roo in a few weeks.

For more information about Ledwith and her book, visit www.sharonledwith.com.