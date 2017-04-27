Live History group planning performances at Fort Malden National Historic Site of Canada

By Ron Giofu

An Ottawa-based touring group is bringing their live historical performances to Amherstburg.

The group, known as “Live History,” will be featured in over 50 venues in six countries in 2017 with one of those venues being Fort Malden National Historic Site of Canada. There will be three performances May 6 and two more May 7.

“It’s probably like nothing you’ve ever seen before,” said Live History founder Jasmine Bowen.

The interactive performance – called “In Time” – will see the audience divided up and go off with one of the actors presenting the show. The description states: “Directly following the successful siege of Detroit, General Brock, his aide-de-camp Lt-Col Macdonell and you, his militia, have returned to Fort Amherstburg. The next great victory lies ahead, at Queenston, and morale is high. However, there are a few among you who are not as they appear. The War of 1812 created divided loyalties, and those who would do anything to see victory for their side. The local healer has family on all sides of the war, her loyalty in question as the conflict rises. The young Lt-Col is struggling to find his place in the world around him; a protege on a pedestal he’s not sure he belongs on. General Brock is already eager for his next battle; but will it be a success? It’s up to you, the local militia, to keep the camp safe and help the troops move out within the hour, before disaster strikes. Lives are at stake; history could be changed. Will you be ‘In Time’?”

“It’s completely interactive live theatre,” said Bowen.

There will be four historical characters portrayed during the performances, with each likely not to exceed 30 audience members.

Live History has partnered with Parks Canada and comes to Amherstburg with a story that is geared towards history relevant to the area. They worked with Fort Malden staff to come up with stories they could portray.

“We tell lost stories more than famous stories and it all comes together,” said Bowen.

Live History will travel to such locales as Whitehorse, Yukon, the United Kingdom and Bermuda this year, she added.

The May 6 performances are at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. while the May 7 shows are at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are $14.70 per person and available by calling 519-736-5416 or 519-562-0408. People can also e-mail ont.fort-malden@pc.gc.ca for details. Tickets are limited and the “In Time” show is recommended for people ages 14 and over.