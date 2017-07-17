Little Buddies opens second location for children ages 4-12

By RTT Staff

Little Buddies child care has expanded to a new location to serve students who are no longer in pre-school.

Little Buddies has opened its second location on Dalhousie St., just north of Gore St., for school aged children. They still maintain their Simcoe St. location for infants, toddlers and pre-school children but the new “fun zone” on Dalhousie St. is geared for children ages 4-12.

“We wanted to change it up a bit. We call it the ‘fun zone,’” explained owner Tammy Brochert. “Kindergarten kids don’t want to go to day care. We felt it was important to add on to the other location and instead of calling it a day care, we call it a ‘fun zone.’”

Brochert emphasized they are not moving from their Simcoe St. location and that it is a second location for older children.

“It’s a nice, different atmosphere for them,” she said.

They have 1,800 square feet on each floor of the building, which was the original location of Rosa’s Restaurant. They have such features as a Lego wall, indoor soccer and other activities. Brochert said they are currently offering summer camps where parents can send their children for the entire summer or just for individual weeks.

They offer recreational programs with staff dressed as referees to differentiate between sports camps and day cares. Brochert said they are a registered “High Five” facility on top of their other certifications showing they can offer recreational style programs.

Little Buddies had hoped to open a location on Victoria St. S. but a disagreement over the lease and an ensuing legal dispute saw Little Buddies have to clear out and remove their belongings. They came across the Dalhousie St. space and took over the lease there.

“It was really hard,” Brochert said of the issues surrounding the Victoria St. location, but added “our journey will start here (at the Dalhousie St. location).”

“The neighbours have been really receptive. We’re glad it worked out,” she added of the Dalhousie St. location.

They hope to build a replica tall ship in the yard not only for the kids to play on, but for the community to see now that the Duffy’s lands are being cleared.

She added that by opening the “fun zone,” they are hoping to get kids out of hot classrooms and enjoy time away from school.