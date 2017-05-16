Libro Centre hosts first annual Holistic Wellness Fair

By Adam D’Andrea

Crowds headed to the Libro Centre on Sunday, looking for ways to improve their body, mind and spirit.

The first Holistic Wellness Fair was held May 7 with over 40 vendors offering both spiritual and non-spiritual help to those who need it. The event was organized by Holly Harris, who wanted to give residents a local alternative to heading into Windsor for their holistic and wellness needs.

“We’re at a place in time where people need some assistance, whether it be spiritual or not. It could be fitness wellness just to make themselves feel good. It could be that you need a spiritual reading or that you just need to take care of your feet and reflexology,” said Harris. “I wanted people to know that there are so many options out there to help yourself.”

One of the vendors was Cathy Herbert of Guided Healing, who provided attendees with information about her services which includes regression hypnotherapy. According to Herbert this can help people with issues such as depression, anxiety and chronic pain.

“Some people are afraid of hypnotherapy in itself because, back in the high school days when they brought you up on stage and made you cluck like a chicken and such, that’s not what it is,” she said. “It’s just bringing your conscious mind down to the level of your subconscious mind and accessing memories that could’ve been the cause of the issues you had in your past life.”

Herbert also offers Reiki and therapeutic touch, which she says is particularly valuable to cancer patients going through chemotherapy.

“We find that it gives people a lot of relief and helps them sleep.”

Organizers were hoping for several hundred attendees to stop in throughout the day. By mid-afternoon approximately 150 people had attended, with Harris saying vendors were very pleased with the turnout.

“They’re very pleased with the sales they’ve been doing and the people talking to them,” she said. “In fact, they’re asking me when it’s going to happen again.”

Harris said she hopes to make the Holistic Wellness Fair an annual event.