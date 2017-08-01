LCBO inviting the public to “Pick Your Poison” in the name of charity

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg LCBO is holding a fundraiser this Friday in an effort to help the United Way Windsor-Essex County.

“We are going to have on Aug. 4 what we are calling ‘Pick Your Poison’,” explained Marylyn Bartlett, manager of the Amherstburg LCBO store. “Because the LCBO gives a lot to the community, we’d like to get the community involved.”

Bartlett said they want to get local residents involved in the fun, adding she has found Amherstburg residents like to give back to local causes within the town. Staff will either come in before their shift, stay after their shift or come in on their day off to participate. People will have a choice on how they can “punish” them, as they will stand under “prison cell” decorations. Choices include five water balloons to throw at the staff member for $5, $2 to shoot silly string at a staff member, $5 for a staff member to eat a jalapeno or $10 for a pie in the face.

All proceeds go to United Way Windsor-Essex County.

The fundraiser runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with some special guests coming in as well, with the LCBO district manager due in at 11 a.m. and Mayor Aldo DiCarlo around 4:30 p.m.

“We’re asking people to bring the family out, have some fun with us and help out United Way,” said Bartlett.

Bartlett said they learned proceeds from events held last year at the Amherstburg store helped give boxed lunches to youth in need. This year, money will help other programs, including after-school programs for at risk youth and those needing extra counseling.

“This year, we decided to step it up a notch and have some fun with it,” she said.

The LCBO’s Amherstburg location is at 495 Sandwich St. S.