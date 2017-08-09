LCBO helps United Way thanks to “Pick Your Poison” fundraiser

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg LCBO employees got pies in the face, ate jalapenos, were shot with silly string and doused with water balloons last Friday.

And, judging by their reactions, they wouldn’t have had it any other way.

The local LCBO outlet held a “Pick Your Poison” fundraiser with staff having to undergo whichever “punishment” the customers dealt out. They didn’t mind, as the event raised nearly $800 for United Way Windsor-Essex County.

“We’ve been having an amazing day,” said LCBO employee Elaine Marton.

“It’s way better than I thought it was going to be,” added manager Marylyn Bartlett. “A lot of people gave donations without us having to do anything. That’s what is so awesome about this community.”

Ermanna Filice, relationship manager with United Way Windsor-Essex, said their workplace campaigns are gearing up and noted the LCBO already does a “point of sale” campaign where customers can give when paying for their products.

Events like “Pick Your Poison” are over and above, she stated.

“What they are doing is amazing,” said Filice. “Their sense of community is so appreciated.”

All money stays local, added Filice, and “that’s important to the employees as well as the community.”

While payroll deductions are another way United Way raises money locally, Filice also said that fundraisers like that one were good ways of raising cash and having fun at the same time.