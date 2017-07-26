Last year’s “Paulie Award” winner looking forward to car show

By Ron Giofu

In just a few days, the Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy show will crown its 2017 best in show winner.

However, last year’s winner is looking forward to attending as well and having his car prominently featured under a tent by the main stage in Toddy Jones Park.

Amherstburg resident Ken Reder and his 1934 Buick “Woody” will be at this year’s show and while he is ineligible to win this year due to his victory last year, he is looking forward to being at Sunday’s car show. The “Woody” was something he worked on for several years, after finding the frame in Traverse City, Michigan almost six years ago.

“It took me about three years (to build), working about two days a week,” said Reder. “Buick never made a Woody in 1934 so it’s kind of a phantom, a creation.”

Already the owner of several classic cars, Reder said the Buick Woody allowed him to combine his two hobbies. The other hobby is woodworking and Reder has his own wood shop behind his home. All the wood for the vehicle came from property his family owns.

Mechanically, he said the Woody was built with leftover parts.

“There wasn’t much there when we started,” he said.

Currently, Reder said he also owns a 1967 GTO and a 1932 Buick and sold a 1929 Pontiac and a 1933 Buick.

The Woody has a waterproof cover and is kept inside for the most part but went on a trip to Minnesota with wife Gail and had no issues with the car leaking when it was caught in the rain on occasion.

“I expected to see leaks,” he said. “We didn’t have any leaks at that time.”

They plan on taking the Buick Woody to Louisville, Kentucky Aug. 6 for another car show. He has a trailer that goes along with the Woody, having built that first in order to figure out how to build the car.

Reder said he was “really surprised” to win the Paulie Award last year.

“With the number of cars in Amherstburg, you don’t go in expecting anything,” said Reder.

The Woody has also been featured in two national U.S. magazines. One of those magazines is “Street Scene” and Reder estimates that magazine staff have over 100,000 cars to choose from since members of the National Street Rod Association have multiple vehicles. Association members like Reder get the magazine and there are over 58,000 members.

“It was quite a thrill,” he said of the acknowledgment.

The Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy show runs July 30 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in the town’s downtown streets. For more information or to volunteer, call Eleanor Renaud at 519-736-4020 or visit www.amherstburgsgonecarcrazyshow.com.