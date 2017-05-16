LaSalle youth charged as a result of February crash

An accident that occurred Feb. 13 has resulted in a 17-year-old LaSalle youth being charged.

The accident, which later saw an occupant of the vehicle succumb to his injuries a month later, occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Concession 4 North. There were four occupants in the vehicle with all four being from LaSalle.

Amherstburg police say all four were 16-year-old at the time of the accident, which was a single vehicle rollover just north of North Side Road.

The vehicle caught fire after it rolled into a field on the west side of the road.

As a result of the investigation, police say the LaSalle youth has been charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

If anyone has any additional information on the crash, they are asked to contact Amherstburg police at 519-736-3622.