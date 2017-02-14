Lady Gens win last two regular season games, first playoff game

Special to the RTT

The General Amherst Lady Gens finished the regular season game strong and opened the WECSSAA playoffs on the right note.

The Lady Gens travelled to South Windsor Arena last Wednesday to play the Massey Mustangs. Playing with only ten skaters, assistant coach Dan Pettypiece said they played a solid game against a young Massey team, winning 6–0.

Scoring for Amherst were Jaycie Stanek with three, Taylor Dufour with her first high school goal, Cassidy Zelle with her first high school goal and Cate Hubbell. Megan Wismer shut down Massey for the shutout.

The Lady Gens played a rescheduled game versus Tecumseh Vista Academy in Amherstburg last Thursday. The game was supposed to have been played Jan. 23 but was postponed.

“Once again, we played with a short bench as we only had ten skaters. A fast skating Tecumseh played a very tough game against us but we were able to squeak out a 1- 0 win and finish the regular season with eight wins, zero losses and two ties,” said Pettypiece.

Scoring the goal for Amherst on a breakaway was Jaycie Stanek. Stanek had suffered a leg injury with her travel team the previous weekend but showed no signs of slowing down with a four-goal week. Megan Wismer played her usual strong game getting getting the shutout.

General Amherst started the playoffs Monday afternoon versus the Sandwich Sabres in a quarterfinal one-game elimination game at the Libro Centre.

“The team started slow but eventually scored two goals in the second to lead 2-0 after two periods,” reported Pettypiece.

Scoring second period goals were Stanek and Savannah Bouzide.

In the third period Carly Renaud scored two goals one into an empty net to seal the victory. Getting assists in the game were Katie Stevenson, Bouzide, Hubbell and Renaud.

“It was nice to see Carly rewarded with a couple goals and three points today,” said Pettypiece. “She is consistently one of our hardest workers and has had some tough luck around the net lately.”

Wismer had another strong game between the pipes getting her third straight shutout.

Pettypiece said Monday night that the Lady Gens will tentatively start their semi-final series against the Leamington Lions this Thursday in Leamington. The second game would be back in Amherstburg Feb. 22 at 3 p.m.