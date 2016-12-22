Lady Gens tie Lajeunesse in final game before Christmas break

Special to the RTT

The General Amherst Lady Gens tied Lajuenesse 2-2 Monday afternoon at Central Park Arena in their final game before the Christmas break.

The Lady Gens are now 2-0-2 on the season and have four points.

“We played with only 10 skaters including three of our affiliated players. With Megan Wismer still recovering from a concussion, three regulars out for medical reasons, the players really pulled together and played a gutsy game,” said assistant coach Dan Pettypiece. “Emily Hamelin survived a shaky start and played her best game in goal so far, making many difficult saves late in the game to preserve the tie. She has been a great leader for this team this season and it has been great watching her evolve over the past three seasons into a very solid player.”

Leading the attack for the Lady Gens were offensive sparkplug Jaycie Stanek with two goals assists went to Abby Laframboise (2), Cassidy Zelle and Brianne Fields.

“Brianne played a great game on defense and was on the ice for most of the game. She is another excellent leader for this team,” said Pettypiece.

General Amherst will return to action Jan. 9 at 3:30 p.m. in Amherstburg versus Sandwich. Pettypiece said the team wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!