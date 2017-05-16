Lady Gens soccer season ends with 1-0 loss at St. Joseph

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens are finished in the 2017 WECSSAA girls soccer playoffs but the team is still proud of its season.

The Lady Gens travelled to Windsor last Tuesday afternoon for a playoff match-up with the St. Joseph Lasers but fell short in a 1-0 decision. Despite the loss, the members of the team believed they played well and deserved a better fate.

“We were the better team. It was disappointing to see us lose,” said Jenna Fiala. “We couldn’t finish.”

Coach Mark Sweet said St. Joseph got a goal early and were able to defend the rest of the way.

“We dominated throughout,” said Sweet. “We couldn’t seal the deal. They got the lead and held it. Their defense was really strong.”

Victoria Iannucci said the team is looking forward to next season already.

“We can’t wait for next season and to improve (over this year),” she said.

Sweet said there were more positives than negatives this season, adding “it was a good group to work with” and that the girls always worked hard. They are only losing one player to graduation.

“The positives are that they are only going to get better,” he said.

“It was an all new team,” Fiala added. “We came together well. It was too short of a season.”

Goalkeeper Delilah Brouwer concluded: “Next season will be our season.”