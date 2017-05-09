Lady Gens end WECSSAA Tier 3 soccer season with 0-0 tie

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens finished the 2017 WECSSAA Tier 3 girls soccer regular season and were looking forward to the playoffs.

The Lady Gens finished 2-2-2 on the regular season after a 0-0 tie against Catholic Central last Thursday afternoon at the Libro Centre. The two teams didn’t combine for any goals but they definitely got wet as the game was played under cold and rain conditions.

“It was cold standing there,” said goalkeeper Delilah Brouwer, who picked up the shutout for General Amherst. “I hate playing in the rain.”

Brouwer voiced concern of the ball slipping through her wet gloves during a game like that. She did her best to stay warm and her play earned the praise of coach Mark Sweet after the game, particularly in light of the fact Brouwer has also been playing with a broken finger.

“It was really bad,” Brouwer said of the weather. “I just tried to move around. I kept my eye on the ball. It could be in my net in two seconds if I didn’t.”

Brouwer believed the Lady Gens are playing well and was hopeful that the team could do well in the playoffs.

“Lady Luck needs to come back to us,” said Sweet.

Sweet was pleased with the Lady Gens’ effort in the game against Catholic Central.

“I thought there were very few mistakes considering the weather conditions,” said Sweet.

While a 0-0 game “is never great,” Sweet said he was happy with how General Amherst performed. The playoffs opened yesterday, after this issue went to press, but Sweet said after last Thursday’s game they were looking to progress in the playoffs.

“We’re taking it game by game,” he said.

The playoff game was at St. Joseph. It was the first time all season that General Amherst played a road game as all six regular season games were on the turf field at the Libro Centre.