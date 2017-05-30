Lady Gens competing in WECSSAA slo-pitch playoffs

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens are now in the WECSSAA girls slo-pitch playoffs.

The Lady Gens were scheduled to compete against the Leamington Lions yesterday, just after this issue of the River Town Times went to press. It was a semi-final game in the girls slo-pitch tournament with all games being at Co-An Park in McGregor.

The Lady Gens won both playoff games they had Monday. Their day started with a 9 a.m. game against L’Essor and it wasn’t close, as General Amherst ended up on the winning end of a 21-3 final score. Their next game was closer but still saw General Amherst come out on top. They defeated the Herman Green Griffins 15-10.

General Amherst qualified for the playoffs last Tuesday afternoon with a decisive 27-3 win over the Massey Mustangs in a play-in game that was also contested at Co-An Park. The Lady gens built up an 18-1 lead after two innings before tacking on five more in the third inning and four more in the fourth. It was called in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.

“I thought it was a good game to start the playoffs with,” said Brooklyn Prescott, who plays first base for the Lady Gens. “We came out strong and the bats were going.”

Prescott said she thought the play-in game would be a little more difficult but believed the practices they had in the days leading up to the game paid off. She said that win gave them confidence moving forward into the WECSSAA playoffs.

(UPDATE: The Lady Gens were eliminated Tuesday in the WECSSAA semi-final. More on that in the days to come.)