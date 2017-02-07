“Kids Curing Cancer” event starts with hockey fundraiser

By Ron Giofu

The annual “Kids Curing Cancer” event put on by the Baillargeon family has received a head start on its fundraising thanks to a hockey-themed event Sunday.

The family and its dedicated group of volunteers teamed with the Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association (AMHA), the Integrity Amherstburg Admirals and the Windsor Spitfires Sunday for “Kids Curing Cancer Day” at the Libro Centre.

It raised $4,341.

Minor hockey players from junior and senior tyke up to bantam participated with players sporting an arm band on their uniforms in observance of the event. The arm bands were supplied by Accurate Creations with students from Western Secondary School helping with them as well.

Jodi Baillargeon, mother of event founder Lauren Baillargeon and siblings Ty and Kierstyn, said the regular fundraiser that has been held the previous three years will still happen Feb. 25 but Sunday’s event was a way to get fundraising started.

The Admirals have always been big supporters of the event, said Jodi, with AMHA joining in to also support the cause. It was originally just going to be for junior and senior tyke teams but AMHA wanted to make it for all age groups.

“The team that brings in the most money gets a team set of Windsor Spitfire tickets,” said Jodi.

A March 5 Spits game will also see discounted ticket prices with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the cause. For those tickets, people have to go through a special website to purchase them. The link is www.spitsgear.com/kidscuringcancer.

Lauren was happy to see the players wear the arm bands, stating it was the realization of the work she put in with her family and others.

“I felt really happy and proud of myself,” the youth stated.

Jodi said Lauren wanted to see more children involved with the fundraiser and the hockey event helped accomplish that.

Admirals co-owner Matt Fox said they jumped at the chance to get involved. He noted that Lauren plays “O Canada” on the fiddle before some of the team’s home games.

“Any time we can get out in the community and show some support is a no-brainer for us,” said Fox.

Fox said one of the team’s goals is to get out in the community and back community initiatives like Sunday’s “Kids Curing Cancer” day.

“It’s a great event,” Fox added. “It’s going to a great cause. It’s a win-win for us.”

Proceeds from this year’s Kids Curing Cancer event go to the Ronald McDonald House inside of Windsor Regional Hospital’s Metropolitan campus. Volunteer Paul Couvillon said such fundraisers are important as it allows them to pay their bills and operate their service.

“We appreciate what they are doing,” said Couvillon.

Couvillon said businesses and others have been very generous from the very beginning and that Ronald McDonald House headquarters are thrilled with what is happening at this area of the province.

Kids Curing Cancer’s fourth annual fundraiser is scheduled for the Fort Fun Centre (formerly the Verdi Club) Feb. 25 with doors opening at 3 p.m., music starting at 4 p.m. and a pasta dinner at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults, $10 for kids under 10 and can be purchased by calling Jodi Baillargeon at 519-551-5606.