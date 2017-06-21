Horticultural Society, visitors enjoy “excellent” Garden Tour

By Ron Giofu

The 32nd annual Amherstburg Fort Malden Horticultural Society (AFMHS) Garden Tour was held on the weekend and the final verdict is a positive one.

“I thought it was an excellent Garden Tour,” said AFMHS president Dr. Allan Halowski. “I thought all of the gardens this year were absolutely unique and breathtaking. All of the gardens were very, very spectacular.”

Ten private gardens were featured on this year’s tour with all but one of them being in either the former Anderdon or Malden townships. Lot sizes differed and ranged from subdivision style lots to more rural themes. The tour ran Friday evening and all-day Saturday.

“You got to see all of the different types of lifestyles of the gardeners,” said Halowski. “It was great.”

Halowski said he received positive feedback from people on the tour. He credits the gardeners and volunteers for their efforts, and presented gifts to members of the horticultural society’s executive during a VIP reception Saturday night.

“It’s not a magical thing that just happened,” he said of the Garden Tour, noting a lot of work goes into finding the private gardens and maintaining the public gardens. He thanked the private gardeners for their hard work in maintaining their own lands.

Halowski added that “the process begins today for next year.”

Attendance was down this year with roughly 243 people attending the Garden Tour but Halowski believes there are a lot of events in the same boat. He said there are so many different events that it takes away from other events.

“The weather was conducive to being good this year,” he said.

Greg and Lisa Cavers visited Amherstburg for the tour and the Kingsville residents liked what they saw.

“It’s been awesome so far,” said Lisa. “I just love how individual the gardens are. There’s a lot of thought behind it.”

Greg added there are small and large lots and that gave the show variety. He added the Garden Tour was well run.

Lisa added that “it’s been a while” since they had been to the Garden Tour but “we’re glad we came.”

Heather and Paul Jones, also of Kingsville, said it was their first time on the tour and they were looking for ideas for their own garden.

“We’re just happy to be here,” said Paul. “It’s helpful to see what others have done and what is possible.”

There was a contrast between gardens, Heather added.

“You are getting a good variety,” she added. “There are options to see at each one.”