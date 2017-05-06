Honeywell property to be cleared, sold off

By Ron Giofu

Honeywell announced last week that there will not be any activity returning to its Amherstburg plant but town officials believe that could be an opportunity for the municipality.

The remaining buildings at the site that Honeywell occupied, which is adjacent to the former General Chemical site now known as Amherstburg Land Holdings, will be razed in the coming months as Honeywell has decided to ship the work formerly done at their Amherstburg plant elsewhere.

“In August 2014, production of hydrofluoric acid at Honeywell’s Amherstburg, Ontario site was suspended. Honeywell remains committed to the merchant HF market, and after evaluation has determined that all customer demand is being fully met through production facilities in Geismar, LA and distribution support at other Honeywell locations,” a statement issued by the company read.

The statement continued: “Therefore, Honeywell has made the business decision to permanently close the Amherstburg site. Honeywell will demolish all remaining buildings, perform any necessary remediation in a manner consistent with the Ministry of Environment requirements, and sell the site for commercial or industrial use. Honeywell is committed to completing demolition and any necessary remediation of the site to allow commercial or industrial reuse of the former manufacturing lands for the long-term benefit of the Amherstburg community.”

CAO John Miceli believed that when the buildings still at the Front Road North property are torn down, it will make it “a clean site” better suited for redevelopment.

“I think it actually makes the site much more attractive,” said Miceli. “Before, it was limited because Honeywell’s buildings were not part of the equation.”

Miceli pointed out the property has a lot of “unique features” including its own water plant, a deep water port, rail line as well as hydro and natural gas. While the site has been used for industrial purposes, the CAO stated the town would work with interested parties on their ideas for redevelopment.

“At the end of the day, the town would be willing to work with zoning applications, if necessary,” said Miceli.

The property is continually mentioned when large parcels of land in the area are sought and Miceli added the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation (WEEDC) also is marketing the site. He added there are no permit applications as of yet pertaining to the demolition with the town not being aware of any timeline for the process to begin.