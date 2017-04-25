Holistic Wellness Fair coming to the Libro Centre May 7

By Ron Giofu

Wellness will be promoted early next month thanks to a new event coming to Amherstburg.

The first-ever Holistic Wellness Fair will be held at the Libro Centre May 7 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with organizer Holly Harris saying it is geared to wellness, nutrition and relaxation.

Mini-massage will be performed by students from Canadian College with mini-manicures being performed by estheticians from St. Clair College. There will be also a number of demonstrations happening as well.

“I have over 40 vendors,” Harris added. “It’s a whole gamut of holistic and wellness. Three’s all kinds of different things.”

Harris said she is hopeful the Holistic Wellness Fair will draw upwards of 350 people or more. It will take place all over the main level of the Libro Centre.

If people aren’t spiritual, they can still come by and talk about wellness and view the demonstrations and vendors, she added.

Harris said she has been getting strong support and is looking forward to the event.

“I’m excited,” she said. “I didn’t know what to expect.”

The event will feature Reiki, reflexologists, crystals and gemstones, essential oils, jewelry and gifts, body care and nutrition, astrology and giveaways. Admission to the Holistic Wellness Fair is $2.

For vendor information, e-mail Insightsbyholly@gmail.com.

For the general public, their website is insightsbyholly.weebly.com while their Facebook event page is www.facebook.com/events/1811474689073329.