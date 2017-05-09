“Heavy fire damage” at Gore St. home

A house fire in the 100 block of Gore St. caused damage but it is reported all occupants of the home escaped safely.

Amherstburg firefighters were called to the home, located at 170 Gore St., just after 7:30 a.m. The Amherstburg Fire Department reported “heavy fire damage” to the home.

Both the Amherstburg Fire Department and the Amherstburg Police Service reported that all occupants of the home got out of the house.

Essex Powerlines were also reporting that the fire caused a power outage. The hydro company tweeted that there was a power outage in Amherstburg due to the fire and live power lines were down affecting King St., Seymour St., Murray St. and Richmond St. Power was restored a few hours later.

There was no word on the cause of the fire or a damage estimate as of press time. The Amherstburg Fire Department stated around 10:15 a.m. that the fire had been put out and fire crews were checking for “hot spots” at that time.

Amherstburg police stated around 2:25 p.m. that Gore St. was reopened to traffic but fire investigators were still on scene.

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 has taken up a collection for the family impacted. On their Facebook page, the Legion posted “A fire completely destroyed a rental unit on Gore Street this morning. The tenants have lost everything. Branch 157 is seeking the support of its members and the public – Please drop off clothing (2 boys, aged 3 yrs & 6 months), household items, toiletries and monetary donations are welcome. Contact Laura Lucier or the Branch for more details 519-736-4485.”