Harvest Festival coming back to Amherstburg this September

By Jolene Perron

The team that brought the Fork and Cork festival to Windsor-Essex for the last six years has agreed to take on Amherstburg’s Harvest Festival.

Chris Mickle, owner of Protenders and Windsor’s Dominion House Tavern, was born and raised in Amherstburg. He’s run the Protenders business for 20 years, after starting out as a bartending school, and eventually expanding to special event staffing and management 15 years ago. In addition to running the Fork and Cork Festival, the Protenders are also a large part of Bluesfest Windsor, the Redbull Air races and more.

“We chose to take on the Harvest Festival because we attended last year and saw great potential for a great festival,” said Mickle. “Also I’ve wanted to host a huge event in my hometown since I got into the festival and special event business.”

He, along with Cory Clarkson, Mike Doidge and Kristian Neill will be making a couple of major changes to the festival, including eliminated the cashless wristbands and adding some international touring bands into the musical lineup, which will be announced in a could of weeks along with their list of food and beverage vendors.

The festival is set to take place September 8, 9 and 10. Stay tuned for Harvest Festival announcements in the coming weeks.