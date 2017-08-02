Harvest Festival announces entertainment line-up

By Jolene Perron

The WE Harvest Festival has officially nailed down their line-up for the event from Sept. 8-9 at Fort Malden.

Their Friday night headlining act is Big Wreck, who is a Canadian-American rock band from Boston, which has been around since 1994. Saturday night’s headliner will be My Son The Hurricane, a “14-piece brasshop funk beast with the mantra: anything worth doing is worth overdoing.”

The band, from the Niagara/Toronto area mixes New Orleans style grooves with funk, jazz and hip hop.

“It’s really coming together,” said event coordinator Chris Mickle. “We have had a great response on the tickets this morning online. We are really proud of the line up, we have some stellar good musicians. We’ve been booking festivals for about nine years now so we have a lot of professional contacts out there but we’ve been fundraising like crazy and begging sponsors, and we’re lucky enough to come up with enough money to book some of these guys.”

For more information on the entertainment, and to purchase tickets, visit http://weharvestfest.com/.