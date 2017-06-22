Golfers hit the links in support of The House Youth Centre

By Ron Giofu

The House Youth Centre held its annual golf tournament Saturday and organizers report things went well.

Activities director Rebecca Vander Vaart said 20 foursomes signed up for the tournament with teams including the town of Amherstburg, G&S Party Rentals, Aalbers Tool & Mold and Convenient Trailers.

“It’s the first time we’ve had the tournament in June,” she said. “We usually have it in May so we’re used to freezing rain.”

The event raised over $8,000. Vander Vaart said half of the proceeds raised will go toward programming at the House while the other half will be designated for building maintenance, with Vander Vaart pointing out the age of the building as the reason for the latter.

“We’ve been growing our programming in the last year or so,” she added.

The number of golfers was attributed to not only people just wanting to support The House, but also the fact that many graduates of their program want to continue to help out. There were a number of peer mentors and parents that helped support the tournament, Vander Vaart stated.

“Once you see the effect The House has on youth, people want to help and do what they can,” she stated. “It’s a fun way to come out and help the House.”

The winning team was made up of T.J. McWhinnie, Teddy Jacob, Johnny McLelland and Brian Laramie.