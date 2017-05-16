Girls slo-pitch team now 4-2 on season after splitting games last week

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens girls slo-pitch team now has four wins and two losses on the 2017 season after going 2-2 last week.

The Lady Gens started the week strong with a 16-8 victory over Kingsville at Wigle Park. Megan Wismer said after the game that the team keeps improving, but noted they only had three games to that point due to the weather.

“Our defense wasn’t the greatest but our bats came alive,” she said. “It helped us win the game.”

Wismer, who was also a member of last year’s Lady Gens slo-pitch team, believed they can win the league title again this year if they play to their capabilities.

“I think we can win WECSSAA again if we play as a team and get our bats going,” she said.

The Lady Gens were in McGregor Wednesday for two games that had previously been postponed due to rain. They won the first one 16-2 over UMEI but lost the second one 15-7 to the Belle River Nobles.

The week concluded for General Amherst back at Wigle Park Thursday against the visiting Leamington Lions. It was not a good afternoon for the home team as Leamington came away with a 16-2 victory.

The Lady Gens conclude the regular season Thursday against Sandwich.