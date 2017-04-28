Gibson Gallery presenting “Student Pix” through May 7

By Danica Skakavac

For the Gibson Gallery, nothing matters more than bringing together families and friends in light of original artwork.

The Gibson Gallery is hosting the “Student Pix: Student Digital Photography GECDSB” exhibit until May 7. The idea of the event is to create the opportunity for public board students from Grades 1-12 to enter in their photographs in hopes of winning the contest.

The entry categories are Junior (Black and White, Colour and Digitally Altered Using Computer Software), Intermediate (Black and White, Colour and Digitally Altered Using Computer Software) and lastly Senior (Black and White, Colour and Digitally Altered Using Computer Software).

The gallery works with Shelley Pike, teacher consultant K-12 Computers and 21st Century Skills, Business Studies and Computer Science with the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Judges for the “Student Pix” event included River Town Times editor Ron Giofu, freelance reporter and Gibson Gallery board member Jonathan Martin and professional photographer Phyllis Chant.

The awards for the winners and participants will be held May 7 at 3 p.m.

“My favourite part of the event is the closing day when the students and families come together to honour the winners and to celebrate the successful contest and exhibit,” says Pike. “The media is there and our superintendent gives out awards. It is a very big deal for the students and a day that they will never forget!”

Pike also added in her opinion of the showcase, saying that reading the descriptions the students write with their entry photographs about what their images mean to them allows a little glimpse into their values that we may not know.

The Gibson Gallery is located at 140 Richmond St. and can be found online at www.gibsonartgallery.com. Their Facebook site can be found at www.facebook.com/GibsonGallery. To find them on Twitter, visit www.twitter.com/ARTamherstburg.

Their hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.