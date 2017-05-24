General Amherst students repainting fire hydrants for Canada 150

By Danica Skakavac

In honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary, the Grade 12 art class at General Amherst is taking part in the opportunity of re-painting the fire hydrants stationed throughout the town.

Twelve fire hydrants in total were painted in the past with a pre-War of 1812 theme, many portraying soldiers. The art class will be taking on ten of these hydrants, due to the farther location of some hydrants. It is actually part of their classwork curriculum to take part in community involvement having to do with the arts and the hydrants happened to be a perfect fit.

Art teacher Andrea Craig-Wammes was approached by Amherstburg’s visitor information centre manager Jennifer Ibrahim, with Ibrahim suggesting that the art class be the ones this year to redecorate the fire hydrants that were painted a few years ago.

“It allows a sense of community as well as have artwork on display and gives a taste of the different mediums that it takes to produce something that’s going to be outdoors and sustain the elements for a good amount of time,” said Craig-Wammes. “I expect that the town will be thrilled because it is such a talented group of young artists and the ideas and designs have definitely surpassed what I envisioned.”

So far, the hydrants are coming along great and students have started to trace out their designs before painting them on. It is a long process but they are expected to turn out amazing in the end.

“It’s more difficult than any other project we’ve done,” said Olivia D’Alimonte, one of the participating students. “We’re really weather-dependent but it’s also really fun and really exciting.”

Another student, Mitchel Leblanc, added that, “I feel honoured and excited because I get to show my artwork to the entire town and it’s going to be there for a couple years. I get to show off what our school can do and how proud I am to be part of a great town.”

So, next time you’re taking a stroll through the downtown area, keep an eye out for some wonderfully painted fire hydrants.