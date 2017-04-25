General Amherst now 2-0-1 after tie against Cardinal Carter

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens settled for a 1-1 tie against Cardinal Carter last Tuesday but it was a tie they were happy to get.

The Lady Gens got a late goal from Madison Salvati to salvage the tie. Coach Mark Sweet said Cardinal Carter was a tough team and that the Lady Gens used a 2-4-2 formation for much of the game.

Sweet said he switched the formation to having three players in the back, five across the middle and two up top late in the game and it resulted in the goal.

“Taking a chance paid off,” said Sweet.

Cardinal Carter plays at a high level and scores a lot of goals, Sweet added. He noted that it was tough to get a rhythm going against the Cougars.

“The girls played absolutely fantastic,” said Sweet. “I was more than happy to take the draw.”

Sweet added that the Lady Gens play with a strong effort every time they take the field.

“They always play with a lot of heart and determination and I can’t ask more than that,” said Sweet.

The 2-0-1 start has pleased the team and they hope to build on it this week. According to the WECSSAA website, they were scheduled to have a home game Tuesday against the Leamington Lions. General Amherst will also host the Kingsville Cavaliers Thursday. Both games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the Libro Centre.