General Amherst, Amherstburg GM team up to raise $10,000 for school

By Danica Skakavac

For the third year in a row, General Amherst has raised the maximum amount of $10,000 in the Buick Drive for Your students test drive event.

The announcement was posted via Twitter, proudly stating that General Amherst once again raised the maximum amount of money. The cheque presentation occurred at the school June 13.

The first time this event was held was in October 2015. The $10,000 that was raised at the May 13 event at Amherstburg GMC Buick will go towards funding for many of the school clubs and organizations, depending on what club participating students and adults were representing or wanted their money to go towards. There is a variety of different programs and any club or program was open for people to donate to. People had the option of donating their $20 to the program, club or sports team of their choice.

Programs, clubs and sports teams that will get a piece of the pie include parent council, girls basketball, boys soccer, boys hockey, girls hockey, senior football, fit spirit run, the band, the prom, girls volleyball, boys basketball, girls slo-pitch, student council, eco-club, Doghouse Drama, track and field, curling, golf, dance, tennis, wrestling, boys baseball and senior boys volleyball.

Typically, not a lot of students show up but it is not uncommon to see a grade twelve student participating and sometimes even former students or those who were involved in coaching in the programs, said teacher Greg Scott. Fifteen of Scott’s fitness and leadership students put on the event.

Scott added the event usually gets a lot of support and action from the community, mainly parents whose children attend the school and are part of an extra-curricular activity.

“The best part of the event was seeing the number of people from the community who continue to get involved with the school and are always interested in helping the school raise the money. They allow our school to be as successful as it is,” said Scott. “I’d like to thank the people of Amherstburg for coming out and supporting the event again.”

Scott Elliott, owner of Amherstburg GMC Buick with business partner Mike Bezzoubkin, said they have now helped raise $35,000 through Buick test drive events for General Amherst High School.

The next Buick Drive for Your Students test drive event is scheduled for Oct. 14.