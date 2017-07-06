Gatfield Family Foundation to donate $100,000 to Belle Vue

Special to the RTT

The Amherstburg Belle Vue House National Historic Site will be receiving a major boost towards restoration efforts thanks to a $100,000 donation from The Gatfield Family Foundation.

Belle Vue was recently listed as one of the top 10 endangered properties in Canada by Heritage Canada National Trust.

The Gatfield Family Foundation will be presented with the naming rights to the main floor “dining room” in recognition of their generous donation. The dining room is one of five major rooms on the main floor to be named as part of the $1 million Phase 1 fundraising goal for the Town of Amherstburg and the Belle Vue Conservancy, the latter being a not for profit, volunteer committee.

“The Gatfield Family Foundation is pleased to support such an important Amherstburg heritage project such as the Belle Vue NHS restoration,” said John Gatfield a trustee of The Gatfield Family Foundation.

The Belle Vue Conservancy is thrilled to receive the donation.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have The Gatfield Family Foundation partner with us,” exclaimed Michael Prue, treasurer of the Belle Vue Conservancy. “It is hoped that this major contribution will persuade others to support our efforts and those of the Town of Amherstburg in opening the doors of Belle Vue.“

The cheque presentation by The Gatfield Family Foundation to the Belle Vue Conservancy will be next Friday at 11 a.m. at Belle Vue, 525 Dalhousie St.

For more information on donating and obtaining a tax receipt, please visit www.bellevueconservancy.com or www.amherstburg.ca/donate.

Belle Vue is also in the “This Place Matters” contest where the top prize is $60,000. People can donate through that site as well with each dollar pledged equaling a vote. People can also vote without making a donation. Registering an e-mail is free and people can use as many e-mails as they have. Visit www.thisplacematters.ca/project/open-belle-vues-doors to vote.

The “This Place Matters” online competition runs through July 17.