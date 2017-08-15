G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. holds official ribbon cutting ceremony

By Jolene Perron

A local craft brewery is honoring their heritage, and supporting tourism in Essex County with their new business.

Described as a small family owned and operated brewery in rural Essex County, G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. is owned by Dwayne Grondin, his wife Jen, his brother Greg and his wife Cathy. While it’s been open for approximately five weeks, they had their official ribbon cutting and opening over the weekend.

“The business is loosely based on my father’s business,” explained Dwayne. “In 1977 he opened up G.L. Heritage Motors in Amherstburg here right by town hall. We have kind of followed his spirit of entrepreneurship and decided to open up a little business of our own. The whole idea of the August 13 grand opening date was that, that was their grand opening 40 years ago.”

Dwayne explained his father and a fellow employee at Ford’s left and decided to open their own business. The logo they came up with for their craft brewery is based on a photo that they as children remember hanging on the business wall. It was his father and his company partner shaking hands at their grand opening on August 13, 1977. Their logo is the silhouette of those two people.

The land the craft brewery is on is family land, which has been in the family for 150 years. They had five acres of barley planted on site, which has been harvested and will be sent for testing over the next few weeks, and the team is hoping to have it malted and used in a seasonal beer later this year or early next year.

“We thought we’d make another stop, a different stop, there are a lot of wineries, and the growth of the area is doing really well,” said Dwayne. “The distillery is down the road, we wanted to add something to this area. We started brewing about 18 months ago, creating recipes, trying it out on family and friends. It came down to the four recipes we’ve opened with and we’ve had a lot of good feedback so far.”

On site to cut their ribbon was Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. He said he didn’t know he liked beer, until he tried craft, and now he has a soft spot in his heart for craft breweries. He said it’s something he has been bragging about since before they opened their doors.

“To have this in town of Amherstburg is just amazing,” said DiCarlo. “Not just on a personal level, but on a town level, especially the town’s future level, it fits in beautifully to what we do in the town of Amherstburg. Our tourism is our function. Their logo, their family history, their family in the town of Amherstburg, their business in the town of Amherstburg, it’s just everything that Amherstburg stands for – family, community and business, all working together for the benefit of our region. It’s an amazing business to have here.”

Currently, the brewery is only offering tasting and retail at their location from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. They just released their canned beer at the beginning of August, and every weekend gets a little bit busier. They’ve also been able to get their beer into a couple local restaurants, including Shooters in Harrow, the Beacon Ale House and Lord Amherst in Amherstburg, and The Blind Owl in Windsor.

For more information on their brewery, visit glheritagebrewing.ca, look them up on Facebook or pop by their location at 8728 Howard Ave., just north of Malden Community & Cultural Centre.