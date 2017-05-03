“Franks for Frankie” BBQ held to aid Team Mighty Soles

By Ron Giofu

The Village Shoppe once again did its best to support the family of Frank D’Aloisio and their team that enters the MS Walk in Windsor.

The fourth annual “Franks for Frankie” barbecue was held Saturday in order to raise funds for Team Mighty Soles, the local entrant into the MS Walk. Derek D’Aloisio, Frank’s son, came in from Calgary for the event and explained that it is in memory of his father, who was originally diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2000. Frank D’Aloisio died in 2012.

With the help of the community, the event raised over $1,100.

Team Mighty Soles was around prior to his father’s passing, Derek explained, but the Village Shoppe has generously donated their time and space at their business to help with the annual barbecue.

“Since he’s passed away, (Village Shoppe owners) Lynn and Rick (Sinasac) have been very gracious,” said Derek.

Both Derek and Anne Marie D’Aloisio, the latter being Frank’s wife, said the annual event is always very special to them.

“It shows how much everyone misses him,” said Anne Marie.

The family acknowledged a lot of work went into the barbecue, with Derek noting that he came in late Friday from Calgary but work was still going on preparing food and desserts for the event. They were also appreciative of the many volunteer hours that went into planning and executing the fundraiser.