Former student helps build ramp for high school teacher and coach

By Ron Giofu

ALS has hampered Dave Scott’s ability to move as he once did, but his former students stepped in to help him.

Shawn Fryer and his friend Dale Bernardes were at Scott’s home and added a ramp to his front deck to allow him the ability to get in and out of his home easier.

“Dave was my coach in high school. He was a huge part of my life,” said Fryer. “I feel indebted to him for what he did for me back in high school.”

Fryer said many others were impacted positively by Scott over his 40-plus year coaching career at General Amherst High School. Others wanted to help with the ramp, but scheduling issues and vacations didn’t allow them to be directly involved.

“I told (Scott) whenever I needed help, he’s been there,” said Fryer, adding he will do “anything I can do to help.”

Bernardes has experience with construction and home renovation projects so Fryer turned to him for help.

“It was felt that it needed to get done right away,” said Fryer. “I’m glad to help Dave in any way I can. He spent his life helping others.”

Scott was happy to receive the help.

“I’m very grateful,” he said. “Right out of the blue, they just called me and said they wanted to do the deck for me.”

Scott also thanked his family for taking care of him, including wife Pierrette. He has weakness in his arms and legs and sometimes has difficulty breathing but the support from the community has been a big help.

“It’s been great,” he said. “They’ve been supportive.”