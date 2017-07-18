Former NHL’er aids cancer research with golf tourney



By Jolene Perron

Amherstburg Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership collaborated with NHL star Ed Jovanovski to host a golf tournament and raise money for cancer research.

The cause hits home for Jovanovski, who’s mother as been in remission for two years now.

“My mom had stage 2 breast cancer,” explained Jovanovski. “She battled it pretty tough for a year, but she’s now in her second year of remission. People here in Windsor did a great job. I flew in and went with her to two treatment. It takes special people to work in these places. They are upbeat people and the work that they do is amazing and whatever we can do to help, I’m more than happy to do it.”

With his brother being a member at Pointe West Golf Club, the choice of where to hold the Ed Jovanovski Charity Golf Classic was easy and Jovanovski explained their hospitality was fantastic.

The tournament raised $50,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Scott Elliott, dealer principal at Amherstburg Chevrolet said he and Jovanovski talked about having a golf tournament for a number of years but it was hard to arrange with Jovanovski playing in the NHL. Now that he has retired, timing worked out well.

“This charity was personally picked by Ed,” said Elliott. “Like any event of this size there is a lot of planning but with the help of Ed’s brother Deni and volunteers everybody has worked hard to put on this event. The public have received the event well. We had a 144 golfers and the tournament was full within three weeks of announcing the tournament in April.”

Elliott said he coached Jovanovski at the pee wee level in Windsor Minor Hockey AAA and has been friends with the family ever since.

Winners of the golf tournament were Aaron Ekblad, Kerby Rychel, Ryan Wilson and Greg Mullins with a score of -18.

“We have a lot of great deal of support here in town and everyone is so generous, you can see that by the turnout, it’s going to be talked about,” said Jovanovski. “It’s a good spot and we’re looking forward for many years to come.”