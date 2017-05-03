Forest school holds Earth Day event at Camp Bryerswood

By Ron Giofu

A local forest school welcomed a larger than expected crowd to Camp Bryerswood Saturday for an Earth Day event.

Natural Pathways Forest and Nature School welcomed over 200 people to the local Girl Guide camp, located on Texas Road, for the Earth Day event. Natural Pathways’ executive director and lead instructor Pat Andrews said they were expecting about 115 people and was pleasantly surprised by the amount that actually attended.

“I’m ecstatic we have this many people. It’s great,” she said. “Because we have the wide open space, it’s easy for people to flow and enjoy the day.”

Activities included tree plantings, yoga, guest speakers, nature hikes, soup preparation and games as well as other activities presented by the Ontario Early Years Centre.

“I think families recognize the need for children to be outside in nature,” said Andrews.

Andrews added some are intrigued with the concept of forest schools, noting they are a way of working with children and connecting them with the outdoors in a way that follows what the children are interested in. She added it is also a way to allow children to start being good environmental stewards at a younger age.

The goal of the Earth Day event was to provide “a sensory experience through playing in nature” and to connect families with wild spaces and nature. She said they also wanted to connect adults with nature and for them to rediscover the fun they had when they were younger.

“It’s healthy,” she said. “We’re teaching kids to manage risk.”

Andrews added they were thankful to the many volunteers and said “we are so fortunate” to have people who also want to come out and reconnect with the natural areas that surround them.

Natural Pathways Forest and Nature School operates at Camp Bryerswood, Holiday Beach Conservation Area and at Camp Cedarwin.