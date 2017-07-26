First Baptist Church helping the community to be healthier, happier this summer

By Jolene Perron

A Windsor student has been hired in Amherstburg to coordinate the summer Healthy Lifestyle program through First Baptist Church this year.

Staecey-Merveille Ngabire, 18, was hired for nine weeks this summer. She is in charge of coordinating First Baptist Church’s Healthy Lifestyle program, which kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. The program had a bit of a jump start over the weekend, with a group of people from their church and community coming together to garden and pull weeds outside of the church.

“Since we have had a lot of rain recently,” explained Ngabire. “I asked the pastor if we could garden so when it rains again, the flowers and the grass would look much more beautiful for the tourism section of my program that I’m coordinating.”

Ngabire explained she decided to make an eight steps in eight weeks program, where everyone involved will learn how to be more healthy and she made sure the program would allow for those involved to keep up with their personal healthy lifestyles after the program is over.

“The first step we are going to do is going to be right mindset and right attitude, because you can’t start anything without having a good positive outlook on how it’s going to go,” said Ngabire. “Then we are going to talk about detoxing your body, we’re going to do exercises, and we’re also going to relate it to how God can help you in everything you do.”

Ngabire explained her pastor at her church in Windsor told her about the opportunity. Usually she would have the opportunity to teach Sunday school to a smaller group, or help out with youth group, but she wanted to do more.

“I took the opportunity and said I would take on this challenge,” said Ngabire. “When I talked to my pastor from Windsor, he said that the First Baptist Church from Amherstburg is a great place to start and they would benefit from the talents that I have, so I thought I should share that with Amherstburg.”

For more information on the Healthy Lifestyle program starting Friday at First Baptist Church, contact Ngabire directly at 226-280-7789.