Fifteen-minute parking spots on Richmond St. causes stir at council

By Ron Giofu

Town council has agreed to have two 15-minute parking spots on the north side of Richmond St. east of Sandwich St. S. after debate with numerous building and business owners.

Responding to a traffic committee recommendation for four 15-minute spots along the side of the Liberty Theatre building, business operators voiced objections to town council. Tony and Danielle Smith, owners of The Garage Gym, said they draw upwards of 120 people per day to their gym with some coming from across Windsor-Essex County.

“Every day, we rely on the parking,” he said.

Tony added that they were “appalled” by how the recommendation came about and that no one knew how it happened.

Ena Monteleone, owner/operator of Love it Yoga, said she has access to ten spots in an adjoining parking lot but when her studio holds larger events and programs, on-street parking is necessary.

“It is unnecessary to reduce the parking time to 15 minutes,” said Monteleone.

Monteleone further suggested that only one 15-minute spot was needed. She also said she wasn’t notified of a potential change beforehand.

Anthony Leardi, whose numbered company owns the building with The Garage Gym, Dan’s Roofing and an additional studio for the Catz Meow Dance Education Centre, reminded council of what he said they already knew.

“The town of Amherstburg doesn’t want vacant commercial property. The town of Amherstburg wants full commercial properties,” said Leardi.

Leardi said he took pictures from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 4, noting he chose a Saturday as it is the busiest shopping day of the week and the peak times of the week. Photos he showed council had very few, if any, vehicles in the spots.

“In short, no-one wants 15-minute parking,” he said.

One spot for 15-minute parking would be suitable between 10 a.m.-6 p.m., he suggested.

Gerry Theriault, owner of the Liberty Theatre property, said he has five commercial tenants and seven residential tenants. When he operated a business there and Wigle Home Hardware was across the street, there were no parking issues.

“People come, people go. That’s what retail is about,” he said.

Theriault said usage has changed and the town should better plan for that.

“What we are talking about is a little common sense,” said Theriault.

Theriault said people want to park close and noted people carrying water jugs or dry cleaning don’t want to walk a great distance, particularly in foul weather.

Councillor Jason Lavigne, chair of the traffic committee, said they deal with “hundreds of parking issues” and that if they notified everyone each time a parking issue arose, “we’d literally need a whole department” to do mailings and meet with residents.

“We weren’t trying to skirt you coming to meetings,” he said.

Lavigne, who made the motion to reduce the number of 15-minute spots from four to two, said they have police, fire, legal and public works officials on the committee. He said there are nearly 100 spots in that general area of town and “when we are discussing four, that concerns me a little bit.”

Councillor Leo Meloche recalled living in Montreal and Quebec City when he was happy to get a parking spot five blocks from his destination.

“Amherstburg doesn’t have a parking problem,” said Meloche. “People want to park in front of the door. This town provides a lot of parking and it’s free parking.”